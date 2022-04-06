Vaccination clinic set

The Piedmont Health District will offer a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, April 7, from 2 to 6:30 p.m.at the Farmville Farmer’s Market, located at 213 North Street.

The clinic will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to the public. This clinic will be held outdoors so dress appropriately for the weather.

Walk-ins are welcome, but to make an appointment, visit vase.vdh. virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877- 829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services are also available in more than 100 languages. Individuals with an appointment should arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone five and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. The Moderna vaccine is available for anyone 18 and older. To determine additional primary series dose or booster eligibility, please visit this chart.

If you are coming for your second, third or booster dose, bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses. To get a copy of your vaccine record with QR code, visit the Vaccination Record Request Portal.

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information on vaccination clinics and other events in the Piedmont Health District, follow the health district on Twitter and Instagram at @PiedmontVDH.