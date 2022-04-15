Unity celebration held in honor of Woodson

On Saturday, April 2, a celebration was held in honor of Dr. Carter G. Woodson.

The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors, on a unanimous vote, made April 3, Dr. Carter G. Woodson Day — as that was the day he passed (Dec. 19, 1875 – April 3, 1950).

Buckingham County Administrator Karl Carter has this to say about Dr. Woodson, “Isn’t it great that we have someone from Buckingham County that is not just a local hero but a national icon. People like him are very rare, so it only makes sense we honor him for his accomplishments.”

Woodson was born and lived in New Canton just a few yards from Third Liberty Baptist Church.

The celebration held at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside was all about unity and included food, live music, games exhibits and more.

Sponsors of the event were the Buckingham Unity Action Team, Historic Buckingham Inc., NAACP, Buckingham African American Life and History Society, Straight Street and Forward 2020.