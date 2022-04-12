Thomas Dwayne Campbell, 61 of Farmville, passed away on April 6. He was born in North Carolina to the late Sylvester and Hazel Jolly Campbell on Jan. 23, 1961.

He joined the U.S. Navy to serve his country on the USS PETREL ASR14. While in the service, he was called to serve the Lord as a pastor. He spent the rest of his life serving his Lord. He is married to his loving wife of 41 years, Patricia Brown Campbell. He was a proud member of the Patriot guard, loved the Redskins, Carolina Tar Heels, playing golf, guns and hunting. His favorite pastime was being with his wife, children and grandchildren sharing his love of his favorite things like going to the mountains. He was the Pastor of Sandy Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife; son, Eric Scott Campbell (Emily) of Thomasville, North Carolina; 2 daughters, Alisha Crabtree (Bryan) of Statesville, North Carolina and Stacey Henderson (Matthew) of Jacksonville, Florida; 7 grandchildren, Christian, Adrienne “Tog”, Noelle, Adeline, Briella, Liam and Lily; brother, Timothy Blane (Belinda “Weedoe”) of Statesville, North Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Samuel Lee Campbell, James Richard Campbell and Jerry Wayne Campbell and a grandchild, Noah B. Crabtree.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.