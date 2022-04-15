The Word — ‘He is not here, but is risen’

At last temperatures seem to be on a consistent warming trend. Flowers are blooming, birds are singing, and leaves are budding on the trees.

At this time of year when new life is bursting forth, we celebrate that great Easter morning when the angel declared:

“Why seek ye the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen” (Luke 24:3-6).

These simple words announced that the grave’s victory was no longer permanent. Our loving Heavenly Father, through the gift of His beloved Son, prepared the way for His children to receive immortality and eternal life.

Because Jesus Christ rose from the dead, all will be resurrected. To the Corinthians, Paul wrote: “For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive” (1 Corinthians 15:20-22).

Our spirits and bodies will be reunited, without even a hair of our heads being lost, so that we may receive a fulness of joy.

In 1832, Joseph Smith, the first prophet and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, wrote:

“And now, after the many testimonies which have been given of him, this is the testimony, last of all, which we give of him: That he lives!

“For we saw him, even on the right hand of God; and we heard the voice bearing record that he is the Only Begotten of the Father —

“That by him, and through him, and of him, the worlds are and were created, and the inhabitants thereof are begotten sons and daughters unto God.”

Easter is a perfect time to reflect on the teachings of the Savior and feast upon His words. Jesus taught: “Search the scriptures…they are they which testify of me” (John 5:39).

It is also a great season to reflect on the Savior’s miracles, and consider how He can work miracles in our lives today if we let Him.

As Church President Russell M. Nelson taught recently: “The Lord will bless you with miracles if you believe in Him, doubting nothing. Do the spiritual work to seek miracles. Prayerfully ask God to help you exercise that kind of faith.”

President Nelson also issued a challenge: “Between now and Easter, I invite you to seek an end to a personal conflict that has weighed you down. Could there be a more fitting act of gratitude to Jesus Christ for His Atonement? If forgiveness presently seems impossible, plead for power through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ to help you. As you do so, I promise personal peace and a burst of spiritual momentum.”

The greatest miracle of all is Jesus Christ’s resurrection and infinite atoning sacrifice for each and every one of us. Thanks to Him, we can find strength to bear our burdens in this life, and prepare to be with Him and with our Heavenly Father and loved ones in the life to come.

Happy Easter! He is risen.

Dr. Brent Roberts is the Branch President in the Sandy River Branch, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and also Dean of Greenwood Library at Longwood University. He can be reached at brentsroberts@hotmail.com.