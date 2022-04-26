Support for new mothers and their children

The Prince Edward County Department of Social Services and the Pregnancy Support Center packed bags of goodies and information for Centra Southside Community Hospital (Centra SCH) new mothers in honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month. From left, Kerry Mossler, Centra SCH; Erica Patterson, Prince Edward County Health Department; Jaber Wright, Darius Baskerville, Kevin Meadows, Ashley Bowles, Kimberley Allen, Natasha Parker, Prince Edward County Department of Social Services; and Priscilla Doss, Centra SCH Birth Center.