Statue moves to Confederate Cemetery

The placement of the Confederate Statue in its new home in the Confederate Cemetery on Longstreet Road started on Saturday, April 2. The contractors hired by the Town of Farmville to relocate the confederate statue are in town this weekend to move the statue to its final resting spot. According to the gentlemen relocating the statue it will be a slow process in order to protect the pieces of the statue. “Slow and steady wins the race,” one of the workers told The Herald. They hope to have the process completed by Sunday afternoon.