Statue is now in its final resting place

Contractors hired by the Town of Farmville to relocate the confederate statue moved the pedestal it sat upon from its previous location on High Street to its final resting place in the Confederate Cemetery on Longstreet Road. While the statue was taken down June 18, 2020 the move of the pedestal began on Thursday and contractors disassembled the pedestal piece by piece. According to contractors relocating the pedestal the process was slow in order to protect the pieces of the pedestal. “Slow and steady wins the race,” one of the workers told The Herald. The process is now complete and the pedestal and statue are back in one piece.