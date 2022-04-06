Spelling bee winners recognized

Peyton Turner, seventh grader at Cumberland Middle School, was recognized by the Cumberland County School Board at its March meeting for winning the district spelling bee. She competed against other grade level winners in first through eighth grades to receive this honor. Peyton was presented with flowers by Michael Camden, principal of the Cumberland Middle School, as well as a certificate signed by Ginger Sanderson, chairperson of the School Board. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Michael Turner of Cumberland.

Scarlette Gibbs, a fourth grader at Cumberland Elementary School, was recognized by the Cumberland County School Board for being the runner-up in the spelling bee competition. She is the daughter of Randy and Crystal Gibbs.