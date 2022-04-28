Robbery suspect apprehended

William J. Cordell Sr., age 66, of Farmville has been arrested in connection to a reported robbery at Tiger’s Corner Citgo Station in Kingsville.

According to Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps on Monday, April 25, at approximately 2 p.m. the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery at the Tiger’s Corner Citgo Station in Kingsville.

Sheriff Epps noted, “According to the clerk, a male subject entered the store and instructed the clerk to give him money from the register. The man left the store with an undetermined amount of cash and entered a vehicle parked near the gas pumps.”

As a result of the investigation Cordell Sr. was arrested and charged with robbery. The Sheriff credits the arrest to the teamwork by his department, the Farmville Police Department and the community.