Road closing on US Route 718

Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project on U.S. Route 718 in Buckingham County. U.S. Route 718 (Chapel Road) will be temporarily closed from U.S. Route 610 (Cartersville Road) to U.S. Route 15 (James Madison Hwy). Road closure is scheduled to begin May 2, and is planned until June 17.

The Department of Transportation will provide adequate signs for the closure and detour of this portion of U.S. Route 718, and will use U.S. Route 610 (Cartersville Road), to U.S. Route 15 (N. James Madison Hwy), back to U.S. Route 718 (Chapel Road).