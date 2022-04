Rev. Otis R. Spellman transitioned from labor to rest on Tuesday, March 29.

He was the former Pastor of The Forest Baptist Church, Meherrin.

His life and legacy will be celebrated on Saturday, April 9, at 11a.m., at The Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Ave, Charlottesville.

Services are entrusted to, D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc., Louisa.

www.ddwatsonmortician.com