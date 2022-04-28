Rev. Dr. William Eugene Blottner, 92, retired Episcopalian priest, passed away Saturday, April 16, in Farmville. He was born on Aug. 9, 1929, in Richmond, the son of Herman and Gwynn (West) Blottner.

After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, he became a cadet at Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, where he was a proud member of the Highty Tighties military marching band and obtained his degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation, he completed his military obligation by working as a civil servant for the U.S. Navy preparing surveys in Bermuda and Greenland. During this time, he decided to commit his life to Christ, which led him to the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria and eventually into the ordained ministry. Around the same time, his cousin introduced him to his future wife, Nan, at a young adult church group in Richmond. He started his ministerial career in Virginia, later moving north to Cleveland, Ohio, with his wife and three children.

In Cleveland, he had several permanent/interim church assignments. In between church assignments, he earned his Master’s Degree in Sociology from Cleveland State University and had several social service agency jobs along with teaching at several different colleges/universities in the Cleveland area. His last permanent church assignment was in Chicago, Illinois. He continued his education by getting his Doctorate in Ministry from the Graduate Theological Foundation. Throughout his life, he was an activist and community leader.

Upon retirement, he and his wife, Nan, moved back to Virginia to the college town of Farmville. In Farmville, in addition to handling substitutions and interim assignments, he became an active member of Johns Memorial Episcopal Church. There he started the campus ministry program for Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College along with becoming an EfM Mentor (Education for Ministry).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nan S. (Scott) Blottner and brother, Dr. Frederick G. Blottner.

He is survived by his son, Paul W. Blottner of Scranton, Pennsylvania; his daughter, Mary G. (Blottner) McCarthy and son-in-law, James F. McCarthy of Middleburg Heights, Ohio; his son, Mark E. Blottner of Chicago, Illinois; his grandchildren, Sean McCarthy (married to Colleen Bement – great grandson, Colin) and Brendan McCarthy; his sister-in-law, Myra Blottner; nieces, Laura Christine Elliott, Cheryl Ann Papiernik and Emily Scott and his nephew, William Scott.

He loved reading mysteries, deep intellectual discussion and ice cream. He was a loving protector and spiritual guide for his family and broader community.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 28, at Puckett Funeral Home, from 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be conducted on Friday, April 29, at 11 a.m., at Johns Memorial Episcopal Church, with interment following in Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Johns Memorial Episcopal Church College Ministry, 400 High Street, Farmville, VA 23901.

Remember, as Father Bill always said, “God Loves You.”