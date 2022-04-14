Rebranding the Virginia Grown Program

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a rebrand of the Virginia Grown program during the 2022 Virginia Food and Beverage Expo on March 30. The Governor’s announcement was followed by the unveiling of a new Virginia Grown logo and a refreshed Virginia’s Finest logo. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) administers these programs, which are designed to market Virginia’s agricultural products to consumers and retailers.

“Given the current state of our nation’s economy and ongoing supply chain issues, it is imperative that Virginia supports our own. These focused and improved marketing programs are tools we can use to help Virginia farmers and agribusinesses succeed, both domestically and abroad,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr.

A significant element of the program rebrand is the new tiered levels of program participation. The colors bronze, silver and gold will be used within the new Virginia Grown logo to acknowledge enhanced levels of production practices and environmental sustainability efforts that producers employ.

A major component of the rebranding is the redesign of the www.VirginiaGrown.com website. The updated website includes a new interactive platform to improve consumer engagement and connect a diverse community of food-related businesses: buyers, farmers/ranchers, fisheries, farmers markets, processors/packers, wineries, restaurants and more. The new platform also provides Virginia producers the ability to highlight, update and position their products to consumers, processors and industry buyers. Buyers can register their businesses on VirginiaGrown.com to better connect with food producers who are seeking to grow, source or sell just what the buyer needs.

“The new Virginia Grown website improves producer, buyer and consumer interactions in finding Virginia Grown fruit, vegetables, meats, nursery products and Virginia’s Finest specialty products,” said Joseph Guthrie, commissioner of VDACS.