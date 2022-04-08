REAL TALK for teenagers program set

The Piedmont Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse Coalition (PAPSA) is hosting an event for youth ages 13 and above on Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is titled REAL TALK about TEEN DRUG USE: JUST THE FACTS 2022 and will be a series of short, interactive workshops on the basic fundamentals of teen drug use, making good choices and peer support testimonials. Each participant will enjoy a free lunch, door prizes, swag and much more.

The event will be held at the Fireman’s Sports Arena located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville. The moderator for the event will be Elder Warren Reid. This event is open to all Piedmont region youth.

PAPSA has joined forces with various nonprofits, community organizations and local youth group leaders to put on a fun, engaging and educational program. To register for the event visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/real-talk-teen-drug-use-just-the-facts-call-to-action-2022-tickets-305019691107. Groups who register and attend with 10 or more youth will have their names entered into a raffle to win $500 in cash.