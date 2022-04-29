Rachelle Welch Morris passed away April 21, after a long battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Morris; her mother and brother. She was the daughter-in-law of Billy & Gloria Morris of Buckingham.

Chelle was born in Salisbury, North Carolina on May 23, 1969. She received a B.A. degree from James Madison University and then fulfilled her dream of becoming a teacher. She was a singer, gamer, reader, swimmer, artist, crafter, rock lover and tree hugger. May we all love with abandon as she did.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 7, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro, 5603 Hilltop Road, Jamestown, NC.

Doors open at 1 p.m.; ceremony begins at 2 p.m.