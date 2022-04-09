Paris Ceramics recognized

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce awarded the March Looking Our Best Award to Paris Ceramics. In selecting Paris Ceramics as the March recipient of the award a release stated, “They have recently done a remodel of the factory’s massive shelving system and it is a wonder to see in person.” Pictured are, from left, Fredis Ruiz, Ann Lynch, Hannah Ramsey, Tucker Clarkson, Anne Tyler Paulek, Jill Ahmad, Cam Patterson, Sinclair Brydon, Joy Stump, Tabitha Livingston, Michelle Grimsley and Guy Kellner.