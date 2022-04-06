New business welcomed

On Saturday, April 2, the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce helped welcome Heifer’s Happiness to Dillwyn by helping them cut the ribbon and celebrate their grand opening. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in Buckingham, and Heifer’s Happiness is a great example of this,” said Chamber President Jordan Miles. “We’re so proud of their investment into their new space and encourage members of the community to support them.” Pictured in the group photo are, from left, Heifer’s Happiness founders Priscilla Tyson, Angie Vaughn; Chamber Leaders Jordan Miles, Faye Shumaker, Jewel Harris, Amy White, Ruth Lyle, Barbara Wheeler, Justin Midkiff and Brenda Jones. Vaughn describes the business as, “an arts and crafts studio that also allows local artists to rent vendor spots from us to showcase their work … We have children’s classes and we have adult classes and we also rent our building out for parties or whatever the case may be.”