National Volunteer Week celebrated

The Centra Hospice Staff celebrated National Volunteer Week by honoring their dedicated volunteers with gifts and a luncheon at the Fishin’ Pig. Hospice volunteers play a significant role in the care provided to patients and their families. You can become a Hospice volunteer by calling (434) 315-5052. Pictured are some of the volunteers who attended, from left, front row, Betty Baskins, Gwen Akers-Booker, Volunteer Coordinator Robin McLane, Allen Lowe and Kathryn Jenkins; back row, Maxine Hollinger, Judy Kovach, Marie Bonar, Patti Carlson and Karen Snead.