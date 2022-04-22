National Volunteer Week celebrated

Published 7:30 pm Friday, April 22, 2022

By Staff Report

The Centra Hospice Staff celebrated National Volunteer Week by honoring their dedicated volunteers with gifts and a luncheon at the Fishin’ Pig. Hospice volunteers play a significant role in the care provided to patients and their families. You can become a Hospice volunteer by calling (434) 315-5052. Pictured are some of the volunteers who attended, from left, front row, Betty Baskins, Gwen Akers-Booker, Volunteer Coordinator Robin McLane, Allen Lowe and Kathryn Jenkins; back row, Maxine Hollinger, Judy Kovach, Marie Bonar, Patti Carlson and Karen Snead.

