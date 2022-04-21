On Saturday, April 30, the Farmville Police Department and Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office will join with other law enforcement agencies across the nation to participate in the 21st National Drug Take Back Initiative. This initiative is designed to remove potentially dangerous prescription and other medications from homes by allowing citizens to anonymously dispose of them in a safe manner. Last year, agencies collected over 121 tons of prescription drugs for proper disposal.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. officers from both departments will be collecting unwanted or expired medications at Midtown Square. Citizens may drive through to drop off medications, with no questions asked and without having to exit their vehicles. To remain anonymous, donors should remove the labels from all containers, or they may dump loose medications directly into our collection box. However, any liquids should remain sealed in their own containers. Intravenous solutions, injectables and syringes cannot be accepted at this time.