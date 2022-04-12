Local sorority chapter celebrates 46 years of service

Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Staff Report

Members in attendance include, from left, front row: Jacqueline Gooden Seay, Vera Cooke-Merritt, Sasha Johnson, Ophelia Washington and Cynthia Evans. Back row: Valarie Harris, Dana Ratliffe-Walker, Beth Gafford, Norma Crenshaw, Janiel Medley, Whitney Lockett, Joyce Booker, Bobbie Holman, Lucille Garrett-Fultz, Brittany Allen, Carla Lightfoot, Donna McRae-Jones, Katherine Lee, Tracey Armwood Wade, Lakeisha Hardy and Kimberly Archer.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter, celebrated its 46th anniversary of service to the community in March by contributing to several cultural, family, community and educational endeavors.

The chapter anniversary celebration, which was held at the Hotel Weyanoke in Farmville, included greetings, a welcome, prayer, the reading of the chapter history, games, prizes and dinner.

Some of the projects that the chapter has supported include donations to local libraries, Meals on Wheels, FACES and scholarships; sponsorship of the American Red Cross Bloodmobile, Seasonal Coat Drive, Pink Goes Red Heart Disease Campaign and Relay for Life; sponsorship of programs at local adult and nursing facilities and churches, Girl State participants, cultural events to colleges, financial workshops, Adopt-a-Family, financial, entrepreneurial, employment, health and family fairs; economic empowerment workshops, tutoring and mentoring programs and field trips for middle and high school students; the distribution of masks to nursing homes and local schools and backpacks to schools which contained school supplies; the donation of benches to local park areas; the support of voter registration and census completion; Habitat for Humanity and honoring local citizens for their service to the community. Other programs that have been supported by the local AKA Chapter include Childhood Hunger, the Longest Day (Alzheimer’s Support) activities, Ellis Acres Memorial Park, Pillowcase Dresses, a Global Impact activity where Bombas socks will be donated to the community, and the Soles 4 Souls Project.

Through its motto of “Service to all Mankind,” the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter continues to adhere to its founding principles of education, cultural and community service.

