Linda Faye Cassada, 74 of Crewe, entered her Heavenly home on Saturday, April 16. Linda was born to Oliver Quentin Cassada and Carolyn Nunnelly Cassada on March 16, 1948. Both predeceased her.

She has one son, Marc Winfield Vaughan of Barre, Vermont.

When Linda moved back “home” from Missouri, she asked to live with Cousin Peggy Turner and husband, Gary until she “got on her feet”. It took 18 years and she was teased a lot about that.

Linda worked at Hampden-Sydney College when she moved back and served quite a few years there.

Linda was a member of Crewe Baptist Church where she served her Lord and Savior. She loved Jesus. Linda was very active as a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, was a member of the hand bell choir, was a member of the church quilters and served on several committees. She loved living for Jesus and was a shining light to all who knew her.

She will be missed by many who loved her.

Linda’s celebration of Life begins with a luncheon at noon on Wednesday, April 20, in the Crewe Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 400 E. Virginia Avenue, Crewe, VA 23930. Following the luncheon, the family will receive friends in the church sanctuary beginning at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Linda’s Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. in the church with burial to follow in Crewe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crewe Baptist Church-Music Ministry. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home in Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com.