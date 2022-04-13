Letter to the Editor — Objects to flag

To the Editor:

Add my name to those who decry the placing of a huge confederate flag close to the Farmville exit off of U.S. Route 460 west. If the purpose is to discourage traffic into town, it may very well work. Granted, an outdated symbol of the 1860s, with its connotation of hatred and separatism, will surely discourage folks from exiting there. But, who will suffer? Tourism, businesses, the University and folks looking to relocate or retire here.

“Enough already,” I say. You have made your point. Take down the flag and do something constructive, rather than live in the past. The civil war is over, and we should all move on together.

In the meantime, we should all take note of who is behind this ugly symbol, and boycott any and all businesses involved in its placement. It’s the least we can do.

Carol Sommers Fauci

Farmville