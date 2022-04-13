Letter to the Editor — Alzheimer’s Association needs volunteers

To the Editor:

An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease; 150,000 here in Virginia. Of the more than 11 million caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, there are 351,000 caregivers in Virginia. During National Volunteer Week, April 17-23, the Alzheimer’s Association wants to highlight the importance of local volunteers in making a difference to support persons living with dementia and their families. Getting a diagnosis of dementia can be life changing. Where does a person turn to for help and support? The Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group offers a safe place for you to talk about your situation, connect with people who understand, discuss real life challenges, discover new ways of coping, share feelings and concerns and learn more about community resources.

It is imperative that we continue to raise awareness and help fight against the stigma around dementia by encouraging community members to consider volunteering with the local Alzheimer’s Association. Community education programs such as Know the Ten Warning Signs and Living with Alzheimer’s are just a few of the informative sessions taught by volunteers. If you are a person who is passionate about helping people, have a personal or professional experience with dementia, enjoy public speaking, delivering health education, or networking with volunteers and community partners then this may be right for you. For more information on resources and how to get involved in volunteering visit the Alzheimer’s website at alz.org or call it’s 24/7 help line at 1.800.272.3900.

Marion Kyner

Alzheimer’s Association Volunteer