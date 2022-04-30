Letter — Time to turn the cheek

To the Editor:

I am writing regarding the flags and statues of the Confederacy. I wish people would look at history before denouncing and hating what they have no idea what they are talking about. Families that support the statues and flags of the Confederacy do not do so to upset others but do it to support their history and love of the South and for the fight in which their ancestors believed in. They do not do it to upset others but others do to them because it ‘upsets’ their beliefs. Well something is for sure, the more that people dislike what they see, the more and stronger it will live on through heritage and not hate.

I grew up in England and have lived in Virginia for the past 15 years, 10 of those years in Northern Virginia, since moving to Southern Virginia I have met more people who will do anything for you and help you out through love and when they offer help they mean it, love is in their blood. I am more of a real Virginia here than I ever was in the North.

If people hate the flags and monuments of the Confederacy then I suggest you turn a cheek and look the other way because you truly do not understand. The other thing is to join a local group or go to a meeting of Sons of Confederate Veterans and just see the love of their heritage. I as one love the monuments and love to see the flags of the Confederacy. It is time to put all things aside and love the history of the South, at the end of the day we all live together and history is our past that needs to be remembered for what it really was not what people have made it out to be.

Paul Davies

Lunenburg