Letter — In support of Confederate flag flying

To the Editor:

Thank you for flying the Confederate flag in your community. Here in Bedford County we have found that respecting each other’s views has been good for everyone. We are a diverse community with no division. Many that promote tolerance are the most intolerant. They speak of their feelings being hurt. What about my feelings. Am I not a human also, wanting to honor my ancestors that fought for states rights. My ancestors were slaves themselves to the “Man”, working in the cotton mills etc. and only provided a place to live and a small wage which was consumed by the company store. Sure they had the right to leave that job, but just like the slave — where would they go? Thank your community for allowing every human the right to express themselves.

Douglas Cooper

Huddleston