Letter — Confederate flag doesn’t stand for hate

To the Editor:

Many of those who fear the Confederate flag have no idea what it stands for and can’t get their heads out of the sand long enough to try. Others do not want calm conversation for fear of losing followers to the flag’s message. Agitators love to agitate.

During the War of Northern Aggression – the North…The United States of America…the Union Army…the Federal government behaved much like Vladamir Putin and his state sponsored invasion and declaration of war on Ukraine.

Lincoln’s war authorized and encouraged genocide on Southerners, outright theft of private property and cultural antiquities, inhumane treatment of animals, rape and murder of Southern women, children and men. Gen. Sherman was proud of his “scorched earth” march from Atlanta through the South. His army left no crops in the field, killed or ate all livestock, looted personal property, burned down hundreds of private homes, destroyed towns and cities and killed many who had no part or military involvement in the war both black and white.

Make an effort to learn why the Confederate flag is a symbol of pride and strength – it is not a symbol of hate or aggression. Read about our own Sayler’s Creek battle. It was the last major battle of the war. The death and destruction there in Rice was incredible. Learn about the siege and bombardment of Richmond and countless other Southern cities. Learn about the grim personal loss of life experienced by local families. Do you really think today’s Southerners will forget their flag because the uneducated don’t like the propaganda falsely associated with it?

Their family members were killed, their fortunes lost and the postwar treatment of the South was inhumane at best. If you think you possess Utopian ideals without recognizing history – is not Utopian. If you think you are progressive then you are stuck in reverse.

Steve Wall

Farmville