Letter — Buckingham Commonwealth Attorney is allowed what?

To the Editor:

Congratulation to Attorney Mr. Beasley on his landslide win of becoming Buckingham County’s Commonwealth Attorney. Now that said, I just found out that he is still the Cumberland County Board of Supervisor Attorney. Buckingham Citizens and the Board of Supervisors are allowing their new Commonwealth Attorney to double dip. Using Buckingham County employees, power, internet and supplies all to increase his bottom line. Because I’m sure they watch that office like a hawk. The Board of Supervisor can control this because your county is over 10,000 residents. Just saying its ya’ll tax paying money and the state’s money.

Bill R. Bruce

Cumberland