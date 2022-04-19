Kathleen Patricia Nixdorf Kellam, of Pamplin, 83, died Jan. 25, in Virginia Beach with her family. She was the wife of William Perry Kellam.

Kathleen was born on Sept. 5, 1938 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Catherine (Stinson) and Edward Nixdorf. Kathleen was the youngest of six siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and five siblings.

Kathleen was an antique car enthusiast and a member of the ACD Car Club and Antique Automobile Club of America (Tidewater Region). She was a former president of the AACA (Lynchburg Region). Kathleen was also an active member of her church and choir. She was very blessed by her friends from church and her car club family.

Kathleen is survived by her two daughters, Mary Jane (Zigi Palasz) and Catherine (Rick Tedesco); her five grandchildren, who knew her as “Brownie”, Regina, Jessica (Ben), Z.J. (Allison), Jennifer and Elizabeth (Rob); two great grandsons and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m., on April 23, at Johns Memorial Episcopal Church, 400 High St. Farmville, VA 23901.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Johns Memorial Episcopal Church of Farmville, VA or ALZ.org.