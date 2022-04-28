Judith Garland Mottley, 81 of Farmville, passed away on April 24. She was born on May 3, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents, William James and Evelyn Houpe Garland; her husband, Edward C. Mottley Jr.; son, Scott Wallace and brother, Bill Garland.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Holly Wallace Hamlett and niece, Linda Mottley, along with many other nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 6 – 8 p.m., at Shorter Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.