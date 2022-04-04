Joseph Allison Burden “Joe” was born in a small coal-mining town in Lee County on Dec. 18, 1940. The youngest of seven children Joe grew up the center of attention, a trait that followed him throughout his “charmed life”.

He was a 1960 graduate of Coeburn High School and Dell School of Medical Technology. Joe worked as a lab technician in Williamsburg, hired by Ed Lowry, before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966. He was stationed in Germany, making new friends, playing golf and enjoying the nightlife. Ed Lowry Medical Lab Supervisor at Southside Community Hospital offered him a job in Farmville. Thus began the Joe Burden saga. As a phlebotomist, Joe’s reputation spread and he was asked for by name. The golfing community inherited a great golfer. He enjoyed competing with all the best golfers in Southside Virginia. Joe and his buddies took golfing trips. The trips were so popular they became an annual event. Joe enjoyed dancing, socializing and drinking with friends. Joe was an unforgettable character who enjoyed years of good times.

The last 5 years of his life were filled with pain, disappointment, anxiety and depression. This once shining star lost his glow.

Joe is survived by his wife, Linda of 50 years; their son, Joseph Michael Burden (Nellie) and his daughter, J. Allyson Burden Davis (Tim). There are many nieces and nephews who have enjoyed their colorful “Uncle Joe”.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 5, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 6, at 11 a.m., at Evergreen Cemetery, Charlotte Court House.

