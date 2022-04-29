James “Jim” Giessel, 75 of Burkeville, passed away on April 22. He was born on Sept. 12, 1946 to the late Arlie and Ruby Giessel.

Jim grew up in Wisconsin and joined the Armed Forces of the Untied States and served in Vietnam. He later worked as a Quality Control Manager for Nestle Company in Freehold, New Jersey. In later years he was self employed as a handy man fixing and completing projects of all kinds.

He was compassionate, big-hearted family man who loved helping others and watching the Green Bay Packers. He was also a very loving husband and father.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Donna Fraley Giessel; two brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his son, Ryan Giessel (Grace) and grandson, Xavier Giessel of Alabama; his daughter, Miranda Mills (Mathew) of Appomattox and sister, Marilyn “Bird” Pfeiffer of Wisconsin.

A memorial service will be held on Friday April 29, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Puckett Funeral Home.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.