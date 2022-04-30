HOVMGA continues book donations to libraries

The Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners (HOVMGA), which has been donating books on gardening topics to local libraries since 2012, recently donated their 2022 titles. It includes four adult books and four books for children.

At their March meeting, members of the HOVMGA heard a lecture on Boxwoods by Bennett Saunders from Saunders Brothers Nursery and Orchard in Nelson County. “Mr. Saunders recommended the Boxwood Handbook, A Practical Guide to Knowing and Growing Boxwood by The American Boxwood Society, “ said Joyce Keith, Book Chair for HOVMGA. “That encouraged us to select this book for all three libraries for 2022. We also choose it because many people in our area grow either American or English boxwood.”

The three other titles for adult readers and gardeners are Essential Perennials, the Complete Guide to 2700 Perennials for the Home Garden by Ruth Rogers Clausen and Thomas Christopher Clausen; Garden Renovation by Bobbie Schwartz; and The Pruning Book by Lee Reich.

If you have children or grandchildren who like to help you in the garden, be sure to check out the new children’s books which include: In A Garden by Tim McCanna; We Are The Gardeners by Joanna Gaines; What Will Grow by Jennifer Ward and What’s In A Flower? By Rachel Ignotofsky.

Copies of all eight books have been donated to the Buckingham and Farmville-Prince Edward locations of the Central Virginia Regional Library. The same titles have also been donated to the Cumberland County Library according to Book Chair for HOVMGA Keith.