H. Harvey Hairfield, 83 of Blackstone, passed away on April 20. He is preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Minnie; siblings, Bill, Dot, Lily May, Virginia, Obie and James and half-siblings, L.D., Marshall and Minnie Ruth.

He is survived by his children, Ronda True, Brian Hairfield (Barbara) and Michelle Zevgolis; grandchildren, Chandler Zevgolis, Casey Mae Zevgolis and Christian Hairfield; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Originally from Martinsville, Harvey was a surveyor and map maker who will be remembered as a hard worker who enjoyed classic cars, Texas Hold ‘Em and who was most at home outdoors.

A gathering of friends and family will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 30, at Bliley’s, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond. The family will lay him to rest with a private service.

For condolences, see www.blileys.com.