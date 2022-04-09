Grand re-opening’ ribbon cutting event

The Friends of the Farmville/PE Community Library will hold a “grand re-opening” ribbon cutting ceremony for the relocation of a Little Free Library to Rick’s Mini Mart, 14315 Farmville Road in Meherrin.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. This site was recommended to the Friends by Supervisor Jerry Townsend. Townsend and other local leaders will be at the ribbon cutting event. The public is invited to attend.

The goal of the Friends’ Little Free Library project is to be a source of reading materials for the un-served and under-served in the county. The Little Free Library will be filled with books and is based on the honor system of “take a book, leave a book.”

The Little Free Libraries operate at no expense to the county as books used for the Little Free Libraries come from library donations and other sources. Last year, the Friends purchased a number of books that were on the Prince Edward County Public School’s Summer Reading List to put into the Little Free Libraries.

There are no rules as such for making use of the Little Free Library. There are no fines or fees connected with the taking of a book. If one wishes, they may leave a book in its place.

A Friends volunteer will routinely check the Little Free Library to ensure that it remains tidy and filled with appropriate reading materials.