Good Citizen Awards given

The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter NSDAR was privileged to honor the winners of the DAR Good Citizen Award at its April 9, meeting which was held in Farmville.

This year’s winners are Hadley Puckett, who attends Fuqua School and Meera Mishra, who attends Prince Edward County High School.

The DAR Good Citizen Program, chaired by First Vice-Regent Yvonne Costello of Farmville, is a way to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. This program is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship and is open too all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited by the Virginia Board of Education. United States citizenship is not required.

The students selected as their school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the following qualities: Dependability — truthfulness, honesty, punctuality, etc. Service — cooperation, helpfulness, responsibility, etc. Leadership — personality, self-control, initiative, etc. Patriotism — unselfish loyalty to American ideals

Each school’s DAR Good Citizen receives a DAR Good Citizen pin and certificate.

Congratulations to Hadley and Meera.