Fuqua dedicates Beth Fore Stadium

Join Fuqua School in celebrating Coach Beth Fore and her lasting impression on countless student-athletes at the dedication of the Beth Fore Softball Stadium. The dedication will be held Thursday, April 28, at 4:30 p.m. on the Al Smith Field prior to the varsity softball game versus Brunswick Academy at 5 p.m. “The community is invited to help us celebrate the legacy of Coach Fore,” commented Head of School Chance Reynolds. “We look forward to celebrating her amazing accomplishments, generous spirit, positive influence and life lessons she taught not only on the field but every day.”