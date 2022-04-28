French participated in Piedmont Symposium

The Fourth Annual Piedmont University Symposium showcased the undergraduate research and creative inquiry projects of 389 students on April 6, including that of William French of Cumberland.

“Piedmont Symposium is an exciting day when the entire university comes together to celebrate the work of our students,” said President James F. Mellichamp. “I know I speak for everyone at Piedmont when I say that we are proud and inspired by our students, who are proving they are ready to confront complex issues and make meaningful contributions to their fields, communities and the world.”

The results of student research were presented across the Demorest and Athens campuses through oral and poster presentations.

There were 121 oral presentations and 72 posters across the Demorest campus. In the Swanson computer lab, students shared games and “The Making of a Web-Based Chatbot.” In the Commons gym, students explained their research with posters on topics like “The Pandemic and the Memories of People,” and “Voter Perception of Politicians: Impact of Party Affiliation.”

Other topics included “Famous Women in Mathematics,” “Sometimes the Sky is Green: The Art of Education Experience,” and the “Concavity of Tangles.”

There was also an EcoConference in Stewart Hall where students could explore environmental justice career paths and learn how to set themselves apart for entry-level professional positions.

In Athens, there were 43 oral presentations. Among them were “Medical Marijuana for Epilepsy,” “Is Music Therapy the New Stress Reliever,” and “Building Community in the Classroom.”

The number of projects and students participating in the event has increased every year, even amid the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

