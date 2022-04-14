Following historic season, Tillett headed to St. Louis

Following Longwood women’s basketball’s first NCAA Tournament run at the Division I level, Rebecca Tillett has accepted the head coaching job at St. Louis University, a member of the Atlantic 10 conference.

“All of Longwood is grateful to Rebecca Tillett for her leadership of our program these past four seasons,” said Longwood athletic director Michelle Meadows. “Her focus on seeing our student-athletes develop into citizen leaders and strong women was authentic day in and day out, all while being an incredible ambassador for and to the Longwood and Farmville community. We are sorry to see her depart for this new opportunity at an A-10 program, but we are always proud to see valued members of the Lancer family seize those opportunities.

“Coach Tillett and her staff have my deepest thanks for the effort and energy they have poured into our program, for their great success with this year’s NCAA Tournament run, and for the strong foundation they have built. We are excited for our future, and my focus is now on finding the next great head coach to lead Longwood women’s basketball.”

Over the past four years, Tillett guided the program forward. This season, the team won both a share of the Big South regular season title and the Big South Tournament title for the first time in team history.

The team then beat Mount St. Mary’s for a win in the NCAA Tournament in their first trip at the NCAA Division I level. The win over Mount St. Mary’s was also the 10th in a row for the Lancers, the longest winning streak in the team’s Division I history.

“I will always be grateful to President Reveley, Troy Austin and Michelle Meadows for entrusting me with the honor of leading women,” Tillett said. “Their vision and support created an opportunity for all of us. In life, we are all looking for someone to believe in us. The women of Longwood women’s basketball believed in each other every day, and that is why the result for all was a championship experience and an unforgettable season. Together our staff and players lived our core values of joy, love, collective responsibility and toughness, and in that daily pursuit we inspired and were inspired by a town and a college community. Thank you to all of the alumnae, donors, fans, students and support of the women of Longwood women’s basketball. The program remains in good hands and will continue to rise with steadfast support.”

A search for the next leader of the Longwood women’s basketball program will begin immediately.