FFA Southeast Area Middle School Rally

Buckingham Middle School competed in three events at the Southeast Area FFA Middle School Rally.

Teams from Buckingham placed first in the Agriscience Technology Mechanics Career Development Event. The Plant Science and Small Animal Care teams placed second in their events. All events were held April 21, at Charlotte Central Middle School. Teams were coached by Sherry Dorrier and Andrew Schmitt.

The Agriscience Technology Mechanics event challenges students to explain and demonstrate safety practices, read and interpret directions, identify and use basic woodworking hand tools, select and use measuring devices, perform measuring skills, and solve problems.

The individual events are a written test, tool identification, measurement activity, and a laboratory skills assessment performing a task such as project layout, and/or project construction and completion. Buckingham’s team consisted of Ryland Carter, Ben Gilliam, Tanner Haines and Trent Ragland which placed 1st overall. Individually Ryland placed 2nd, Ben placed 5th and Tanner placed 6th.

The FFA Small Animal Care Career Development event concentrates on the identification, health, and nutrition of household pets. Participants also demonstrated their knowledge of scientific terms used in the animal care industry, new technologies in animal care, ethical concerns related to animal welfare, and career opportunities related to small/companion animals. Small animals include cats, dogs, rabbits, aquarium fish, guinea pigs, birds and other small household animals.

The contest consists of four individual events. The individual events are a written test, breed identification, feed and equipment identification, and skill assessment performing a task such as reading nutrition labels, selecting a pet, use of equipment and training. Buckingham competed with an eighth grade and a seventh grade team.

The eighth grade team consisted of Alexandra Morris, Sarah Bryant, Grace Martin and Taylor Shelton. This team placed 2nd in this event as a team. Individually Alexandra placed 2nd and Sarah placed 3rd. The seventh grade team consisted of Leigha Pleasants, Natalie Steger, Kaitlyn Page and Chloe Jamerson. Individually Leigha placed 7th and Natalie placed 9th.

The Plant Science contest is designed to introduce students to the growth process and development of plants used in the agricultural and horticultural industries. The contest consisted of a written test, plant and tool identification, and individual skills assessment. The team consisted of Luke Gilliam, Abigail Palmore, Shelby Vencil and Jackson Smith which also placed 2nd overall. Individually Luke placed 4th, Abigail 5th, Shelby 6th and Jackson 9th.