Ferguson named ODAC Golfer of The Week

Hampden-Sydney College senior John Hatcher Ferguson has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Golfer of the Week for the period March 23-29.

Ferguson led the nationally-ranked Tigers with his 36-hole score of one-under par 72-71 — 143 at the Wynlakes Invitational on March 28-29 at the Wynlakes Golf & Country Club in Montgomery, Alabama. He finished sixth individually among the 95 collegiate golfers, helping H-SC to a two-day score of 299-294 — 593 to finish third among 18 teams. Ferguson tied for first in par 3 scoring (2.75, -2), tied for seventh in pars (24), tied for ninth in par 4 scoring (4.05, +1) and tied for 11th in birdies (7). He was the highest finishing individual among those competing from the three ODAC schools in the event that included three Top 10 programs among eight Top 25 ranked schools in the Golfstat national rankings.