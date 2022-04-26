Fatal crash on U.S. Route 460

Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 9:54 p.m. on April 20. Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 460, almost a quarter-mile west of Sulphur Spring Road.

According to VSP Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch a 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on U.S. Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.

The driver, Bella G. Elder, 16, of Forest, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.