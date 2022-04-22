Elliott named ODAC Golfer of the Week

Hampden-Sydney College junior Trevor Elliott has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Golfer of the Week for the period April 6-12. This is the third consecutive week that a Tiger has earned the weekly honor, and the fourth time overall during 2021-22.

Elliott took individual medalist honors at the Camp Lejeune Gold Championship during the 49th Intercollegiate at Camp Lejeune on April 8-10 and played at the Paradise Point Golf Course in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Trevor won his first collegiate tournament and led the Tigers with his collegiate-best five-under par 64-74-71–209 among the 60 golfers, including four of the Top 10 ranked golfers in Division III, in the Gold Championship that featured two of three rounds on the more difficult par 72, 6,851-yard Gold course at Paradise Point. Elliott finished first among the field of competitors in par 4 scoring (3.87, -4), tied for second in birdies (13), tied for fifth in par 5 scoring (4.64, -4), tied for 12th in par 3 scoring (3.23+3) and tied for 15th pars (33).

H-SC, ranked No. 19 in the latest Golfstat national rankings, will compete again at the 2022 ODAC Men’s Golf Championships on April 29-May 1, a 54-hole event at the Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet.