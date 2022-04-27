Did you know?

A comprehensive review of research published between 1990 and 2020 studying the link between physical activity and mental health outcomes determined that nearly 90% of all peer-reviewed, published research reported a positive, statistically significant relationship between exercise/physical activity and mental health. Conducted by the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation, the review found that 1,029 of the 1,158 experimental studies examined reported significant positive relationships between physical activity and mental health outcomes. General physical activity, a broad descriptor referring to the amount of daily or weekly physical activity people engage in irrespective of type, had the greatest number of positive studies of any type of physical activity, followed by cardiovascular and aerobic activity and yoga. Authors of the review concluded that their findings illustrate that exercise and movement can now be considered mainstream elements of mental health care.