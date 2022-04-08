Devotional — ‘The danger of extravagance’

In Daniel 4, King Nebuchadnezzar was in the peak of his reign as the monarch of the known world. Verse 4 tells us, “I, Nebuchadnezzar, was at ease in my house and flourishing in my palace.” At this point, God gives him a dream about himself that troubles him. The dream was of a tree that was large, strong, had beautiful foliage, abundant fruit and food for all. It provided shade for the beasts of the field, and birds of the sky dwelt in its branches. Life for the king appeared good. In the dream an angelic watcher comes and cuts the tree down but keeps the stump and roots. God used the dream to warn the King that he had become prideful concerning the accomplishments of life.

Twelve months passed; King Nebuchadnezzar was walking on the roof of the royal palace of Babylon, he reflected and said, “Is this not Babylon the great, which I myself have built as a royal residence by the might of my power and for the glory of my majesty?” As the words were spoken, God cut down the figurative tree, King Nebuchadnezzar. Seven years later the kingdom of Babylon was restored to him when he acknowledged and worshiped the Lord God, ruler over the realm of mankind. The stump and roots grew once again to a mighty tree. Such grace is amazing.

Have you been blessed by God with provisions, opportunities and blessings? Has pride crept into your heart? Do you really think you have accomplished much with your own hands, by your own merit and smarts? It is God who sustains and provides. When we recognize this blessing as from Him, it causes us to see possessions and power in a much different light. May we all turn our eyes toward heaven, and worship the Lord God, Maker of heaven and earth, and may the tree of your life continue to bless many people in Farmville and around the world. I thank God for the people in our town who have been used greatly for the good of so many. To God be the glory!

Marv Fisher is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.