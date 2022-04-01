Crash results in fatality

Published 5:21 pm Friday, April 1, 2022

By Staff Report

Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Monday, March 28 at 12:00 p.m. on N. Lodore Road about one mile west of Grub Hill Church Road in Amelia.

A 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup crossed the centerline, struck a 2013 Western Star model tractor-trailer in the rear, ran off the right side of the road, and struck a tree.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Terry Selman, 73, of Amelia, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Harvey Trent, 52, of Cumberland, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.

