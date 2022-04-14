Clark to receive VT Alumni Career Achievement Award

Blair Construction is pleased to announce that its president, Timothy J. Clark, is the 2021-22 recipient of the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) Alumni Career Achievement Award. A major focus of Virginia Tech’s Alumni Career Achievement Award is service to industry and community.

“I’m honored to receive this award,” said Clark. “Because I am a relationship guy, Virginia Tech’s Alumni Career Achievement Award is especially meaningful to me. It illustrates the university’s commitment to its motto: Ut Prosim or ‘That I May Serve.’ Relationship building through serving others is a driving principle for me and Blair.”

Clark, who holds a B.S. in Animal Science and Food Science from Virginia Tech and a M.S. in Meat Science from Kansas State University, has served his community in numerous ways. His nonprofit board member resume includes GO Virginia Region 3 Council, Virginia 4-H Foundation, Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Technical Institute and Future of the Piedmont Foundation. He has served the animal and life science industry through his work with Olde Dominion Agricultural Foundation and through volunteer work for various Angus Association events.

Clark, who grew up in a family of commercial and residential carpenters, also has a firm foundation in the building and construction industry. He has served Blair Construction since 1999 and has been in leadership since 2008.

Blair Construction was established in 1911 with a focus on family values. The general contracting company in Gretna is pleased to see its president upholding the company’s tradition.

“We are a family-owned business that treats folks the way we want to be treated,” Clark stated. “We follow through by doing what we say we’ll do.”

Clark was recognized as the 2021-22 recipient of the CALS Alumni Career Achievement Award on Friday, March 18, at The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center.