Church and Community Events for the week of April 29

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

APRIL 30

PRIMITIVE TECHNOLOGY DAY — On Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. there will be a Primitive Technology Day held at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside in Buckingham. This event will feature demonstrations and hands-on events on camping, long-bow shooting, flint knapping, animal tracking and identification, survival skills and much more. The public is invited. There is no admission charge. Lunch will be available.

WILDFLOWER SYMPOSIUM — The Central Piedmont Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists will host a Wildflower Symposium on Saturday, April 30 at Bear Creek Hall in Bear Creek Lake State Park. Wildflower walks begin at 9 a.m., speakers and children’s crafts from 10:30 to noon. Event is free, State Park parking fee applies. To register email betsyandal@lookofsky.com.

LIBRARY FUNDRAISER — The Cumberland County Public Library will be holding its 10th Annual Sweets in the Stacks fundraiser on Saturday, April 30, from 4-6 p.m. Tickets to attend the basket and gift item raffle event are $10 each and include a meal with dessert as well as the chance to win door prizes. Children’s tickets (for those under age 12) may be purchased at the door for $5 and include a meal with dessert. Raffle tickets for the donated baskets, gift items and gift cards are $1 each or 6 for $5. Combo tickets (entry plus raffle tickets) are available through April 29 at reduced prices. You do not need to be present to win raffle prizes as long as your name and phone number are written clearly on the ticket stubs. For more information, call (804) 492-5807. To see what donated items are available, visit the Sweets in the Stacks page at https://www.cumberlandcountypubliclibrary.org/help-donate/sweets-in-the-stacks-2022/.

SPRING PLANT SALE — There will be a spring plant sale at Virginia Cooperative Extension Prince Edward Extension Office located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, on Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.

DRUG TAKE BACK — On Saturday, April 30, the Farmville Police Department and Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office will join with other law enforcement agencies across the nation to participate in the 21st National Drug Take Back Initiative. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. officers from both departments will be collecting unwanted or expired medications at Midtown Square. Citizens may drive through to drop off medications, with no questions asked and without having to exit their vehicles. To remain anonymous, donors should remove the labels from all containers, or they may dump loose medications directly into our collection box. However, any liquids should remain sealed in their own containers. Unfortunately, Intravenous solutions, injectables and syringes cannot be accepted at this time.

CHICKEN BBQ — Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cumberland will be having a Chicken BBQ as a fundraiser for Ukraine. They are asking for donations of any amount. Chicken will be ready at noon on Saturday, April 30. For pre-orders call Faye Lickey at (804) 349-4431.

YARD SALE — Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cumberland will be hosting a Yard Sale on Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

MAY 1

CHURCH SERVICES CANCELED — Safe Haven Christian Ministries located at 5150 360 Highway in Meherrin is canceling church services on Sunday, May 1. Service will resume for Worship on Sunday, May 8, at the regular 11 a.m. service.

ANNIVERSARY SERVICE — New Jerusalem Baptist Church located at 14287 Richmond Highway in Appomattox will be celebrating its 36th Church Anniversary. The special event will be Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m. Guest preacher will be Rev. Dr. Marshall May’s of Otterville Baptist Church.

COMMUNITY FOOD DRIVE — Fly Life Entertainment is hosting a community food drive on Sunday, May 1, at the Veteran’s Hall located at 14440 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham. The event will be from noon to 3p.m. and they are collecting non-expired canned goods, boxed goods, snacks and beverages.

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church located at 2526 Lockett Road in Rice will have a guest preacher for Sunday, May 1, which is Reverend Donald Johnson. The service will be at 10 a.m. Mask is required. There will also be a tribute to Mothers skit by “GrannyLou” featuring Mattie Jackson.

WOMANS DAY — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., in Farmville will host its annual women’s day on Sunday, May 1, at 11 a.m. Guest Preacher is Minister Hilda Foster of The Gravel Hill Baptist Church in Jetersville.

MAY 3

CAREGIVER RETREAT — There will be a caregivers retreat called “Caring for the Caregiver” on Tuesday, May 3 at St John’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the event is free, but space is limited. You must register to attend. Visit https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Default.aspx?TabID=1356&productId=79990123 to register.

BEEKEEPERS MEETING — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, at the Prince Edward County Extension Office next to Lowe’s in Farmville located at 100 Dominion Drive. The topic is a timely one: What you need to know about your bees right now. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information call Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433 or visit the Facebook or website at heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org.

MAY 4

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet Wednesday, May 4, from 2-3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville. For more information contact Marion Kyner (434) 547-7850.

MAY 6

CAKE AUCTION AND BAKE SALE — The Curdsville Community Center is having a cake auction and bake sale on Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m. The Community Center is located at 122 School Road #633 east off Route 15 in Curdsville.

MAY 7

A RACY AFFAIR — Piedmont Senior Resources will host “A Racy Affair” on Saturday, May 7, from 5 – 8:30 p.m. The Kentucky Derby Fundraiser is coming back to the North Street Press Club. There will be a silent auction, hat competition, live viewing of the Kentucky Derby Race, live band, charitable betting, 50/50 raffle and more. Dinner, discounted drinks and appetizers can be purchased through the North Street Press Club restaurant. For more information, call (434) 767-5588 or contact Renata Bruszewska Sharnick at rbruszewska@psraaa.org.

CHICKEN BBQ — The Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary will hold a chicken BBQ on Saturday, May 7, at the firehouse on Route 13 (Old Buckingham Rd) in Cumberland. Halves or dinners available, noon to 2 p.m. Rain date is May 14. All proceeds will benefit the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department.

CONGREGATIONAL GET TOGETHER — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., in Farmville will host a congregational get-together on Saturday, May 7, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. which will include a movie and a cookout.

PLANT SALE — The Buckingham/Dillwyn Garden Club is hosting a plant sale on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Reids Super Market located at 16660 Oak St., in Dillwyn across the road from the post office. Some of the plants will be peonies, lambs ear, some rose bushes, many irises and free heirloom seeds.

REPRESENTATIVES VISIT — Representatives from The Virginia Community Rights Network will be sharing information on gold and heavy metal mining. The reps will be at Reids Supermarket located at 16660 Oak St., in Dillwyn across the road from the post office on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.

MAY 8

GUEST SPEAKER — New Jerusalem Baptist Church located at 14287 Richmond Highway in Appomattox will have a youth speaker doing morning service. The speaker will be Dr. Maurice Smith who published a book entitled Uncle Charles and Me.

MAY 9 – 12

POURING ACRYLICS AND WATERCOLORS — There will be a four-day CVA/LCVA Painting Workshop on pouring acrylics and watercolors held May 9 – 12 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., at the lower level of the LCVA building located at 129 North Main St., in Farmville. The workshop is being held in remembrance of longtime CVA member Jackie Paterson and her donated acrylic paints will be used during the workshop. The workshop is being led by Ursula Burgess. There is a cost associated with the workshop and space is limited. To register for the workshop or for more information email Ursula Burgess at ucburgess@gmail.com.

MAY 11

TICKS AND TICK DISEASES SEMINAR — A seminar on Ticks and Tick Diseases in Virginia will be held at the Prince Edward Extension Office located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville on Wednesday, May 11 from 9 – 11 a.m. Register by May 1. Cost is $10. Contact ANR Agent Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

WALK THROUGH NATURE — Francis Wood will present “A Walk Through Nature With Francis Wood: Wild Critters and Tall Tales” at the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library on Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. Wood will display some of his personal collections of taxidermy, survival tools and critter calls, as well as his captivating stories about hunting, fishing and exploring nature. The program is family-friendly, free and open to the public. This community event is hosted by the Central Piedmont chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists.

MAY 14

FALCONFEST FURNITURE AUCTION — The FalconFest Furniture Auction will be Saturday, May 14 at Fuqua School’s Gilmer Gym in Farmville. Preview will start at 9 a.m. The live auction begins at 10 a.m. The auctioneer is Jimmy Carwile, Carwile Auctions. All auction items donated by Green Front Furniture. This event is free and open to the public.

YARD AND COOKIE SALE — There will be a yard and cookie sale on Saturday, May 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This sale is supporting local and church charities.

BENEFIT CONCERT — Local country music artist Glen Shelton will perform live on Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m. at Appomattox High School (AHS) in the auditorium located at 198 Evergreen Avenue in Appomattox. The concert is to raise money for the AHS football team. Tickets are $15 at the door and all the money goes to the team.

MAY 15

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church located at 2526 Lockett Road in Rice will have a guest preacher for Sunday, May 15, which is Reverend Donald Johnson. The service will be at 10 a.m. Mask is required.

MAY 18 – 20

SPRING REVIVAL — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., in Farmville will host a Spring Revival nightly Wednesday, May 18 through Friday, May 20 with prayer and praise starting at 6:45 p.m. and worship service at 7 p.m. Guest preacher for Wednesday, May 18, is Rev. Vatel Allen, Pastor of New Hope Baptist Church. Guest preacher for Thursday, May 19 is Rev. Cetric Gayles, Pastor of the Corner Stone Baptist Church. Guest preacher for Friday, May 20 is Rev. Dr. William Johnson III, Pastor of the Union Grove Baptist Church. Services also available on Facebook Live. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the Pastor.

MAY 20

LADIES RETREAT — The Farmville Church of Christ located at 1401 Milnwood Road in Farmville will host its 24th Annual Ladies Retreat titiled “Walking in the Light of His Presence: Body, Soul & Spirit” on Friday, May 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Guest Speaker is Martha Vaught. Complimentary dinner, special music, uplifting praise and worship music and door prizes. Register online by May 8 at https://farmvillechurchofchrist.org/ladies-retreat or call Nancy Willett at (434) 542-5606.

JUNE 4

HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL 5K RACE — High Bridge Trail State Park will host the annual National Trails Day 5K race on Saturday, June 4 at 8 am. The out and back course will start at the Camp Paradise access to High Bridge Trail located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice. Those wanting to walk the trails on race day are welcome and encouraged to participate. Early bird registration by May 15 is $25. From May 16 to June 3 registration is $30. Race morning registration is $35. Parking fees apply at the event. Register for this race online on the run signup website. For more information, contact High Bridge Trail State Park at (434) 315-0457 or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

JUNE 17 – 18

FIREFLY FESTIVAL — High Bridge Trail State Park will host the Firefly Festival on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, from 9 to 11 p.m. Parking and entrance for this event will be at the Camp Paradise Parking Area only. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the gate. This is a rain or shine event. All visitors must have a valid ticket to gain entry. All tickets are sold online at: https://tinyurl.com/FireflyFestival2022. For more information visit www.virginiastateparks.gov or call 434-315-0457, or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

JUNE 25

PASTORIAL ANNIVERSARY — New Jerusalem Baptist Church located at 14287 Richmond Highway in Appomattox will be celebrating Pastor Calvin and First Lady Sandra Gray’s Anniversary on Saturday, June 25. Special guest will be Luther Barnes and Company. This event will begin with dinner at 3 p.m. followed by a melody of songs and preaching at 6 p.m.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The address is 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary every Sunday at 11 a.m. The services are also available on WXJK Radio 101.3 every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PARKING LOT SERVICE — Mercy Seat Baptist Church’s regular parking lot church service will begin at 11 a.m. starting the first Sunday in December, Dec. 5.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and Worship starts at 11 a.m.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. will have Bible study every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.