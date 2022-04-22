Chase the Ambulance 5k held

The Chase the Ambulance 5K race was held on Saturday, April 16, at 8:30 a.m. This event, originally scheduled for October 2021, was postponed due to a rise in the COVID-19 Delta Variant at the time.

There were 81 participants registered and 75 completed the race.

The event was put on by Farmville Fit as a benefit for the Prince Edward County Rescue Squad. Farmville Fit handled all of the sponsors, planning, licensing, permits and more to ensure the event was a success. The Town of Farmville and Virginia State Parks High Bridge Trail permitted the use of the property it was held on.

The Farmville Downtown Plaza was the start/finish line, and the course ran along the trail, through the Avenues, along the Dogwood Trail and adjacent to the Longwood campus.

Three Roads Brewing Co. and the Southside Virginia Family YMCA of Farmville provided prize packs to a male and female winner.

Prince Edward County Rescue Squad and the Southside Virginia Family YMCA volunteered to staff water stations, and the rescue squad’s all-terrain vehicle, Rescue 6, drove the course along the trails to lead runners and ensure safety along the course.

The Southside Virginia Family YMCA, Southside SPCA, Prince Edward County Rescue Squad, Farmville Fit and the Farmville Fire Department setup as vendors. A vaccine clinic was provided by the Virginia Department of Health. Runners also received discounted admission to the Farmville Wine Festival.

Overall, in 2022, $3,000 was raised and given as a direct donation to Prince Edward County Rescue Squad.

Planning is already underway for next year’s event on April 8, 2023.