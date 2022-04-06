Buggy crash results in injuries

Published 11:27 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By Staff Report

At 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 60 west of Route 690.

According to Virginia State Police a horse drawn buggy was traveling east on Route 60 on the far right side of the road when it was struck in the rear by a 2011 Ford Focus.

The driver of the buggy, Jacob K. Beiler, 20, of Buckingham, was transported for treatment of minor injuries.

A 15-year-old male passenger, a 10-year-old female passenger and a 13-year-old female passenger were transported for treatment of serious injuries.

The buggy was displaying an orange traffic triangle and had flashing lights.

The driver of the Ford, Christina F. Chilcote, 54, of Dillwyn, was uninjured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Chilcote was charged with following too closely (46.2-816). The crash remains under investigation.

