Beulah Mae Trent

Published 5:40 pm Monday, April 4, 2022

By Staff Report

Beulah Mae Trent, 90, entered into eternal rest on March 28 at her home in Cumberland.

She leaves to cherish fond memories her children, Catherine Johnson, Hazell Trent (Gloria), Velma Mayo, Romaine Holcomb (Chris), Marshall Trent (Bonnie) and Alfred Trent (Bridgette); 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; one sister, Catherine Booker and two sisters-in-law, Iola Bartee and Pauline Trent.

A public viewing will be held Thursday, April 7, from 1 – 6 p.m., at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland. Services are scheduled for Friday, April 8, at 1 p.m., at Reed Rock Baptist Church, Amelia.

Reverend Earnest Cleveland, officiating. Reverend Richard Bailey, Eulogist.

www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com

